National security law: Mass arrests among Hong Kong pro-democracy camp

A new security law has been posed to curb the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, there were mass arrests while there was an unofficial election to select candidates before the 2020 elections that have been postponed. 53 people were arrested after 1,000 national security officers were deployed. Police also searched the home of activist Joshua Wong and the offices of Ho Tse Wai & Partners law firm.

Well known opposition figures were detained including some of the initiators of the primaries. The primaries were run in July of last year with hopes to find the candidate that had the best chances in the election for the Legislative Council. The police operation targeted people suspected of wanting to overthrow the city’s government. Throughout the world, the arrests on Wednesday have been condemned.

