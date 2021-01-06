Chilling threat sent to air traffic controllers vowing revenge for killing of Iranian general is under investigation

On Monday, an audio containing a threat was heard by multiple air traffic controllers in New York. The audio stated “We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday, Soleimani will be avenged.” Qassem Soleimani was an Iranian general who was killed last year in a drone strike and Iranian officials have long vowed revenge. The audio threat was made on the one year anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

The government does not believe the threat is credible and the threat is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies. The pentagon and agencies were briefed on Tuesday. The threat suggested hitting the Capitol on the same day Congress is going to count the Electoral College results. A message was sent to air traffic controllers on Tuesday reminding them any threat or unusual flight path of a plane should be reported.

