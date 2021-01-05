Deadly flash floods tear through Bolivia’s Sucre city

In the Bolivian city of Sucre, at least four have died after flash floods swept through the region following a heavy hailstorm. The steep streets of the urban city became fast flowing rivers, washing away cars, buses, and market stalls. The city’s largest farmers market was also heavily impacted as the drainage system was blocked by rubbish, worsening the flooding. Residents have expressed discontent at how city officials handled the situation, claiming that more should have been done to maintain the integrity of the drain system to protect residents.

The hailstorm began at roughly 18:45 local time and the weather worsened with flooding throughout the night. Bolivian President Luis Arce gave his condolences to the families of those killed. There are an estimated three adults still missing and seven injured as a result of the flooding. At least 10 vehicles were swept away and many were treated for hypothermia. Flash flooding and landslides are not uncommon in this region during this season, and neighboring country Peru just witnessed a less-severe flash flood that also threatened residents’ lives.