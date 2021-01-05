10 of 15 of DOD’s Major IT Projects Are Behind Schedule, GAO Found

The Government Accountability Office has found that 10 out of 15 of the Department of Defense’s IT projects are behind schedule. The Defense Department’s programs consist of software development approaches seeking to avoid cost increases and schedule delays for information technology systems. However, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) also found that the agency is not upholding proper cybersecurity practices, therefore introducing risk to the programs. The DoD investigation is just the first of an annual series of reviews of major Defense IT systems conducted by the GAO.

Of the 15 business and non-business DOD systems analyzed, 10 programs presented schedule delays whereas eleven had decreased cost estimates. All 15 programs boasted cybersecurity strategies, however, just eight conducted cybersecurity vulnerability assessments, a critical step in the cybersecurity process. 11 of the 15 programs conducted operational cybersecurity testing, but only six conducted recommended supplemental developmental cybersecurity testing. The audit was released to the public just before the holidays.

