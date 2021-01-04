CyberNews Briefs

Ticketmaster fined $10 million after staff hacked competitor to ‘choke off’ presale ticket business

04 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Ticket vendor Ticketmaster has been fined $10 million after allegations that staff hacked a rival company’s systems proved to be true. According to those familiar with the incident, Ticketmaster was aiming to “choke off” their rival’s presale ticket business. Ticketmaster’s platform allows customers to purchase tickets for events such as sports, concerts, and attractions. The Department of Justice confirmed last week that the company, a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment, repeatedly hacked its competitor.

According to official court documents, a former employee of the victim firm left the company in 2012 and began working at Live Nation. This employee found himself caught up in a scheme to disrupt the victim company’s operations. The DoJ states that the employee shared confidential information with Ticketmaster employees regarding his previous company of work.

