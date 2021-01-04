Japan poised for state of emergency as Covid-19 cases soar

Japan is currently facing the risk of entering a state of emergency as coronavirus cases soar, due in part to a new variant of the virus that is more infectious. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday stated that an emergency declaration was being considered. This type of lockdown would apply to Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa. The leaders of all four of the regions support a declaration of a state of emergency as cases continue to rise.

Suga did not say when a decision should be expected or what restrictions a state of emergency declaration would entail. It would. mark Japan’s first state of emergency since last spring, relatively early into the pandemic. Japanese authorities are currently limited in what punishments they can doll out to those defying coronavirus restrictions, however, Mr. Suga reportedly plans to change this to enable local governments to force compliance.