Global RiskNews Briefs

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing

04 Jan 2021 OODA Analyst

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is gaining media attention after reports surfaced that he had not been seen in public for over two months. Speculation around Ma’s safety and wellbeing was furthered by the fact that he failed to appear as scheduled in the final episode of his own talent show. The show gives African entrepreneurs a chance to compete for funding. Ma was replaced by an Alibaba executive in the November final, according to the Telegraph.

An Alibaba spokesperson for Ma to media outlets that the Alibaba founder was unable to appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict, however, did not offer any explanations for his mysterious two-month disappearance. Ma’s business empire has been under extreme scrutiny by Beijing since Ma delivered a controversial speech criticizing China’s regulation system.

Read More: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How China won 2020

December 30, 2020

Apple supplier Lens Technology accused of using forced Uighur labor

December 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2