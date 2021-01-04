Chinese billionaire Jack Ma is gaining media attention after reports surfaced that he had not been seen in public for over two months. Speculation around Ma’s safety and wellbeing was furthered by the fact that he failed to appear as scheduled in the final episode of his own talent show. The show gives African entrepreneurs a chance to compete for funding. Ma was replaced by an Alibaba executive in the November final, according to the Telegraph.

An Alibaba spokesperson for Ma to media outlets that the Alibaba founder was unable to appear on the show due to a scheduling conflict, however, did not offer any explanations for his mysterious two-month disappearance. Ma’s business empire has been under extreme scrutiny by Beijing since Ma delivered a controversial speech criticizing China’s regulation system.

Read More: Chinese billionaire Jack Ma suspected missing