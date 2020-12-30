Misconfigured AWS Bucket Exposes Hundreds of Social Influencers

According to vpnMentor, a misconfigured amazon web services bucket has exposed the personal details of hundreds of social media influencers. This puts them at risk for fraud, harassment, and other safety threats. The AWS S3 bucket was left wide open with no encryption or password protection. VpnMentor found the site in November, and 21 Buttons, the company at fault, is yet to be held responsible.

21 Buttons is a Barcelona based social commerce company that allows influencers to upload their photos to the firm’s app and link e-commerce stores where followers can buy the clothes they are wearing in a particular social media post. 21 Buttons boasts roughly two million active users and partnerships with popular brands in Europe. Roughly 50 million files were exposed in the security incident. Among the personal information exposed was full names, postal codes, bank details, PayPal address, sales commissions, and national ID numbers.

