Japanese Aerospace Firm Kawasaki Warns of Data Breach

30 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

On Monday, Japanese aerospace company Kawasaki Heavy Industries disclosed a security incident that may have lead to unauthorized overseas access to customer data. The company first discovered the breach in June when its IT teams detected unauthorized parties accessing a server in Japan. The party was traced to an overseas office in Thailand. In the following days, several other similar incidents were detected. Kawasaki claims that these originated in overseas sites such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and the US.

Kawasaki also disclosed that some of the information may have been leaked to external parties, however, there is no evidence of data leaking to an external network as of this time. The company is currently reaching out to customers who may have been affected and working with law enforcement to determine the details of the situation.

