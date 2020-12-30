How China won 2020

Although every country around the globe suffered economically from the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures, China will end this year as the only major country to have its economy grow rather than shrink due to post-lockdown economic relief measures. China is now operating at an advantage, with its economy expected to grow by 8.4% in 2021. Meanwhile, the US economy is going to end 2021 just .25% larger.

China’s city of Wuhan was the first area in the world to face lockdown measures in an attempt to control the spread of the virus. It has now returned to normalcy, with packed nightclubs, domestic travel, and no social distancing or masks. China’s initial lockdown measures were certainly harsh, yet they allowed the country to quickly overtake the growing number of cases and deaths and restore the economy.

