U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that small drones will soon be able to operate at night in the US and fly over people. This represents a significant step towards the current trend in automated commercial delivery services. The long awaited drone rules will also address security concerns by requiring remote identification technology.

Before the new law goes into effect, small drone operations over people will continue to be limited to those participating in the operation, inside a covered structure, or stationary vehicle without an FAA waiver. After publication in the federal register, the rule will take 60 days to go into effect. Drone manufacturers are allowed 18 months to begin producing all of their drones with Remote ID.

