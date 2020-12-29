Three French Soldiers Killed in Mali During Counterterrorism Mission

On Monday, three French soldiers were killed in a counterterrorism operation after their vehicle was hit by a bomb. France has deployed more than 5,000 soldiers throughout Africa to combat terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State, al Qaeda, and other militant groups throughout Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and other African countries. Terrorist groups threaten isolated villages and government infrastructure.

The soldiers killed on Monday were conducting operations in Hombori, located in Mali’s Mopti province. The operations are called Operation Barkhane and consist of a campaign against Islamic militants operating across the Sahel region of Africa, according to authorities. The soldiers killed were Dorian Issakhanian, Tanerii Mauri, and Quentin Pauchet, all three from a military regiment based in Thierville-sur-Meuse in the east of France.

