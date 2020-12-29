Nearly half a million people may have had Covid-19 in Wuhan, study shows. That’s almost 10 times the official figure

In Wuhan, the original epicenter of the Covid-19 virus and its location of origin, nearly half of a million people may have been infected. This is almost 10 times the official number of confirmed cases, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC conducted a study consisting of 34,000 Wuhan residents and other cities in the Hubei province such as Beijing and Shanghai, and well as the provinces Sichuan and Jiangsu.

Researchers found an antibody prevalence rate of 4.43% among residents in Wuhan, which boasts 11 million people. Wuhan has reported just over 50,000 confirmed cases of the virus, according to statistics from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. The study aimed to estimate the scale of past infections and found that the figures may be much higher than reported by the Chinese government.

