Finland says hackers accessed MPs’ emails accounts

On Monday, the Finnish Parliament disclosed that it had been the victim of an intrusion in which hackers gained access to email communications between staff and compromised its internal IT system. The attack took place earlier this fall but was discovered this month by Parliament IT staff. Norway reported a similar incident within the same time frame as well, but it is unclear whether the occurrences are connected. According to the Finnish Parliament, the hack is currently being investigated by Finnish law enforcement.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police (KRP) commissioner Tero Muurman has stated that the attack did not damage the Parliament’s IT system, however, it was clearly an intentional targeting of the government entity and is currently being investigated as an espionage incident.

