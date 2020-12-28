SolarWinds Hackers “Impacting” State and Local Governments

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently issued a warning regarding the impact of the recent SolarWinds Orion software government espionage campaign likely conducted by Russia. The hack consisted of Russian nation-state hackers compromising SolarWinds’s popular Orion software supply chain, effectively installing a backdoor into hundreds of high profile targets in the US. On Wednesday, the CISA described the campaign as a significant cyber incident, stating that it is still affecting all levels of the US government.

The CISA also stated that it was tracking the impacts of the incident across federal, state, and local governments, critical infrastructure entities, and private sector organizations. The CISA also advised all organizations affected by the campaign to focus on this issue over any other cybersecurity woes.

