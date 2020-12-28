Rockets fired at Baghdad Green Zone in ‘terrorist act,’ Iraq says

A rocket attack on Baghdad’s diplomatic Green Zone on December 20 has been deemed a terrorist attack by Iraqi President Barham Salih. Mr. Salih also stated that the attack undermines Iraq’s international reputation. According to a statement released by the Iraqi military, eight rockets were fired at the area, injuring at least one soldier. The area is heavily fortified and did not sustain substantial damage, however, several buildings and cars were impacted in a residential neighborhood near the US Embassy.

The rockets hit residential structures in the Qadisiya neighborhood, however, no casualties were reported. Minor damage was caused to the embassy compound. A spokesperson for the Presidency wrote that targeting the Green Zone is considered a terrorist attack and endangers the lives of innocent citizens and property. The US also condemned the attack, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blaming Iranian-backed militias.