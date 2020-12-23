Iran Pushed Online Effort to Incite Violence Against Officials Defending U.S. Election Result

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claims that Iran launched a campaign to undermine public confidence in the US election and incite violence against FBI Director Chris Wray and other officials who denied election fraud claims. These claims were pushed by sitting President Donald Trump and many of his supporters to allege that President Trump won the 2020 election. A website titled “Enemies of the People” was discovered alongside associated social media accounts that the FBI now believes to have been hosted by Iranian nationals. The site alleged that Mr. Wray and other officials engaged in treason for aiding and abetting a fraudulent election, despite no evidence to back this claim.

The website is no longer online, but previously contained photos of homes and street addresses where the targeted officials resided as well as their personal email addresses. The FBI has concluded that Iran was responsible for the operation and was seeking to sow political unrest in the US as well as disrupt the US’s 2020 presidential election. A spokesman for the Iranian mission to the UN did not provide any comments on the speculation.

