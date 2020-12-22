Researchers Sent ‘Smart Fabric’ Capable of Detecting Microscopic Vibrations to Space

Emerging technology has been deployed to space, according to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. The new device is a fabric that can detect microscopic vibrations and could allow soldiers to measure their heart rates at any time. The device could also be used in pressurized spacesuits to allow astronauts to feel the sense of touch. The acoustic fabric consists of fibers that are able to convert mechanical vibration energy into electric energy.

The acoustic fabric was developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Army, and the Institute for Soldier Nanotechnologies. The tech is still in the early stages of development, and its departure for space is designed to act as a trial to prove whether the fabric is able to hold up in the low Earth Orbit environment.

