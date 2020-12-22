Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine Is Cleared for Use by EU Drug Agency

The Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been cleared by the European Union, a major step for Europe in combatting the pandemic. Europe has been battling with economic hardship and a deadly winter surge, combined with fear over a new mutation in the virus found in Britain. The vaccine has been declared safe and effective against the virus and may be administered as early as next week for all 27 member states.

In the UK, panic has arisen over a mutated variant of the virus that appears to have the same symptoms and death rate, yet a much higher risk of transmission. The decision to authorize the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in the EU comes just after the US and the UK approved it earlier this month.

