Microsoft and McAfee headline newly-formed ‘Ransomware Task Force’

A new group consisting of 19 security firms, non-profits, and tech companies plans to combat the increasing threat of ransomware attacks. The coalition, named the Ransomware Task Force (RTF), contains well-known organizations such as McAfee and Microsoft. Other member companies include Aspen Digital, Citrix, Cybereason, The Institute for Security and Technology, and Venable LLP.

The group plans to engage stakeholders across different industries, identify and patch gaps in current anti-ransomware infrastructure, and monitor the threat of ransomware attacks. The coalition also plans to commission expert papers on the subject. The coalition’s main goal is to achieve a standardized framework for handling ransomware attacks across all verticals. Ransomware poses a major threat to organizations and has seen an increase in the frequency of attacks over the past year.

