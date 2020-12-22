CyberNews Briefs

Law enforcement take down three bulletproof VPN providers

22 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

This week, European and American law enforcement agencies have taken down the infrastructure of three VPN services used by cybercriminals to conduct cyberattacks. Authorities from the US, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands coordinated on the seize, which will hopefully hinder the capabilities of cybercriminals using the VPNs to conduct attacks. The services were active at three URLs, insorg .org, safe-inet .com, and safe-inet .net before the domains were seized by authorities and replaced with law enforcement banners.

According to authorities, the services have been active for over 10 years and may be operated by the same threat actor group. They were heavily advertised to Russian and English-speaking cybercrime forums hosted on the dark web. Access was sold for prices of roughly $1.3/day or $190/year. Europol and the US Department of Justice claim that the servers were used to protect the identities of ransomware gangs, Magecart groups, phishers, and other criminals.

Read More: Law enforcement take down three bulletproof VPN providers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Emotet Campaign Restarts After Seven-Week Hiatus

December 23, 2020

A Massive Fraud Operation Stole Millions From Online Bank Accounts

December 23, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2