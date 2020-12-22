Britain, stuck in COVID-19 isolation, strives to lift France’s freight ban

On Tuesday, much of the world blocked Britons from traveling due to a highly infectious new coronavirus strain. This has also completely shut down one of Europe’s most crucial trade routes. The developments come just days before the Brexit date, causing political panic. Lines of trucks carrying important goods currently sit at the border while grocery stores contain empty shelves just days before Christmas.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been racing to get French President Emmanuel Macron to lift the freight ban and save the country from turmoil over the holidays. The mutated variant of the coronavirus is seemingly 70% more transmissible, and the rest of Europe is still experiencing winter surges in cases, prompting them to cut off all travel between countries. France is planning on announcing a deal to restart freight tomorrow, according to France’s Europe Minister Clément Beaune.

