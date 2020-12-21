Global RiskNews Briefs

World closes borders to Britain as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

21 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Countries such as India, Poland, Switzerland, Russia, and Hong Kong have suspended travel for UK residents after Prime Minister Boris Johnson released information claiming that a mutated variant of the virus had been discovered within the country. Japan and South Korea have not moved to close their borders to Britons yet, and are monitoring the situation. Other countries that have shut down travel to and from the UK include Austria, Ireland, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Israel.

The discovery of the mutated strain comes just months before vaccines are expected to be widely available. However, the strain has renewed panic over the pandemic that has killed 1.7 million worldwide. Two people traveling from the UK to New South Wales were found to be carrying the mutated virus. Experts have advised people to remain calm but exercise extreme caution and to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 regulations set forth by healthcare organizations. The strain has proven to be more infectious but has the same symptoms and death rate thus far.

Read More: World closes borders to Britain as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Canada Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccine From Pfizer and BioNTech

December 21, 2020

Phone scammers were able to get 270% more personal information in 2020 than in 2019

December 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2