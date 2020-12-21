CyberNews Briefs

How the Russian hacking group Cozy Bear, suspected in the SolarWinds breach, plays the long game

21 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The SolarWinds breach has thrown US government agencies and thousands of companies into a frenzy, trying to determine which agencies were hacked and what information was accessed. The culprit may have been one of the most high-profile and persistent hacking groups, the Russian government-backed APT29 referred to as Cozy Bear. Cyberintelligence firms have been cautious in attributing the espionage campaign to any one entity, however, there are undeniable similarities between Cozy Bear’s known techniques and the SolarWinds breach.

The group is linked to Russia’s intelligence service, the SVR. Cozy Bear is known in the cybersecurity industry for conducting prolonged efforts and never backing out of espionage operations, even after being discovered. According to researchers, Cozy Bear has, in the past, jumped through hoops to conceal its activities and allowing them to run years-long operations. Rather than one cohesive identity, Cozy Bear is thought to be made of up several networks of hackers working together. Although the US government has not formally identified the group behind the devastating breach, the connections have lead cybersecurity experts to blame APT29.

Read More: How the Russian hacking group Cozy Bear, suspected in the SolarWinds breach, plays the long game

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

FBI Warns of DoppelPaymer Attacks on Critical Infrastructure

December 21, 2020

Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

December 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2