Canada Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccine From Pfizer and BioNTech

Canada has become the third country to authorize the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. The country will begin to administer the vaccine to its most vulnerable citizens as early as next week. This may prove to be a difficult task due to the nature of Canada’s population sparsity as citizens are spread out across the world’s second-largest territory.

The US FDA is also expected to authorize the use of the vaccine as early as this weekend, after conducting its own study on the drug that proved to benefit the patient after the first injection. After the second dose as instructed, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective in preventing infection. The European Medicines Agency is also seeking to begin administering a vaccine, stating that they are debating whether to approve the Pfizer BioNTech drug or the Moderna counterpart, stating that a decision will be made by the end of the month.

