According to a new study centered around using artificial intelligence to predict disease outbreaks, cholera outbreaks in coastal regions of India were predicted with an 89 percent success rate. The study used climate data taken from satellites combined with predictive AI algorithms. The study is the first to examine sea surface salinity as an indicator for forecasting cholera.

The study focused on regions in the north Indian ocean, where over half of the global cholera cases were reported between 2010 and 2016. The model proves that disease forecasting may be possible through the use of technology such as artificial intelligence. Although the study used cholera, the same model could be applied to other diseases of similar nature.

Read More: AI can help better predict cholera outbreaks in India