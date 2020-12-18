Nuclear Weapons Agency Hacked in Widening Cyberattack

According to Politico, official Department of Energy sources confirmed that the Energy Department and its National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) were compromised as part of the SolarWinds espionage campaign. The NNSA is responsible for maintaining the US nuclear stockpile. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has oversight for the entire department and was also affected by the hack. Other DoE branches impacted include laboratories in Washington and New Mexico as well as the Richland Field Office.

According to officials, the attackers did more damage to the FERC than other agencies, reporting highly malicious activity occurring at the subset. The DoE now joins a list of six impacted federal agencies, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of the Treasury, the National Institute of Health, and the Department of Commerce.