France’s Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19, sending other European leaders into quarantine

On Thursday, the office of Emmanual Macron, sitting French president, disclosed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing symptoms. Macron is planning on self-isolating for a week after being tested at the onset of early symptoms. Macron will continue to work and lead the country remotely, according to the spokesperson. First lady Brigitte Macron has also entered quarantine as a preventative measure but has not yet experienced symptoms.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has entered quarantine as well, alongside other prominent leaders with whom the President had contact. Macron’s trip to Lebanon next week has been canceled, alongside all other in-person engagements that cannot be held remotely. Macron has seen a number of other top European leaders over the past several days, who are planning on quarantining until obtaining official results, including European Council President Charles Michel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.