Defense Awards $2.5B Deal for Next-Gen Communications Prototypes

17 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The Defense Department has awarded a five-year prototype agreement worth $2.5 million to the National Spectrum Consortium to foster new development projects aimed to design modernized communications infrastructure as well as microelectronics and spectrum utilization. The projects’ main goal is to brace the US for the next generation of technology in a safe and innovative way.

The award notice was published on Tuesday afternoon, with details forthcoming. The original solicitation was issued by the Army Contracting Command in the spring on behalf of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Research, and Engineering. The most desirable outcome of the program would be allowing federal agencies to prepare for new tech while hosting a collaboration between industry and academia.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

