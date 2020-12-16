Singapore has added even more security measures to its SingPass, an online portal that allows residents to access electronic government services. The latest update includes face verification as a method of two-factor authentication (2FA) to log into their accounts. They can also perform 2FA by sending an SMS one-time password to themselves, or to another SingPass user to aid the digitally challenged in navigating the platform. The additional security tactics were introduced as part of a program to create a digitally inclusive society in Singapore, according to the Government Technology Agency.

The Government Technology Agency of Singapore was responsible for the rollouts, which are clarified in a statement made on Wednesday. The agency is tasked with conducting all smart nation and ICT rollouts. Singapore plans to create a panel of global experts to offer their advice on operational technology cybersecurity and launch a blueprint that aims to secure digital infrastructure. Singapore has been focused on cybersecurity for a while and is now acting on these goals to offer secure government services and prevent cyberattacks.

Read More: Singapore adds face verification, multi-user SMS to SingPass 2FA