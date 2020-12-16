Germany entered a stricter lockdown on Wednesday, enforcing the closure of shops and schools, after reporting a record level of Covid-19 related deaths and high daily infections. Over the last seven days, Germany recorded 179.8 virus deaths per 100,000 residents. This figure is significantly higher than the one reported a week ago, which was 149 per 100,000 residents. The data comes from the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control center.

Germany’s previous daily death toll has also been surpassed, as the country reported 952 deaths in just one day. This was far greater than the highest number recorded the previous week, in which 598 died in one day. This brings Germany’s total death toll from the Covid-19 virus to 23,427. Germany entered a light lockdown at the beginning of November, which forced bars to close but allowed restaurants and shops to stay open. Private gatherings have been limited to two households with a maximum of five people and children will be distance learning until the holidays.

Read More: Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high