DHS, DOJ And DOD Are All Customers Of SolarWinds Orion, The Source Of The Huge US Government Hack

16 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The SolarWinds Russia espionage campaign is not limited to the Treasury and Commerce departments, the first two agencies to concede that they were victimized by the incident. The Department of Justice has also announced its involvement in the campaign, however, the list of government agencies that operated on the impacted software is extensive and covers nearly every part of the federal government. SolarWinds has been accused of deleting their list of high-profile customers from their site, which includes roughly 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

SolarWinds has estimated that roughly 18,000 of its customers may be impacted by the Russian espionage campaign. The Pentagon is the company’s biggest customer, with the Army and Navy shortly thereafter. The Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Institutes of health, the DHS, and the FBI all operate using SolarWind’s Orion tool. Although it is not clear if the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency uses the Orion tool specifically, the agency does use services from SolarWinds.

