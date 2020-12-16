California Hospital Notifies 67k Patients of Data Breach

The Sonoma Valley Hospital in California has notified 67,000 patients that their personal data may have been exposed in a cyberattack on the facility. In the letter, the hospital states that it was one of several American healthcare providers targeted two months ago as part of a sweeping ransomware campaign going after hospitals. The attack occurred on October 11, and was seemingly the work of Russian hackers.

The attack was discovered on the same day as it occurred, according to the letter distributed by Sonoma Valley, and systems were shut down immediately to minimize damage. The hospital also stated that they hired forensics experts and their own cybersecurity team investigating the incident and helping to mitigate any further threats. The hospital states that the criminals could have accessed patients’ names, dates of births, addresses, and insurer group numbers. Other secondary information that was possibly exposed includes diagnoses, procedure codes, place of service, and date of service.

