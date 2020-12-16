Apple’s App ‘Privacy Labels’ Are Here—and They’re a Big Step Forward

As of today, apps up for purchase in the Mac and iOS app stores will feature mandatory security labels that offer users a rundown of privacy policies. It’s Apple’s most bold and visible move yet to offer consumers more transparency and warn them about what data every app collects, and how they use it. Although this idea isn’t new, Apple is the first global tech giant to embrace the tactic so extensively.

Finland, Singapore, and the UK have been pushing out security focused warning labels for IoT products, however, nothing comparable to Apple in terms of scale or degree has been witnessed thus far. Critics claim that there was not enough user testing before Apple rolled out the changes, however, going public with the update will certainly allow Apple to make improvements based on user feedback.

