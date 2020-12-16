CyberNews Briefs

Apple’s App ‘Privacy Labels’ Are Here—and They’re a Big Step Forward

16 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

As of today, apps up for purchase in the Mac and iOS app stores will feature mandatory security labels that offer users a rundown of privacy policies. It’s Apple’s most bold and visible move yet to offer consumers more transparency and warn them about what data every app collects, and how they use it. Although this idea isn’t new, Apple is the first global tech giant to embrace the tactic so extensively.

Finland, Singapore, and the UK have been pushing out security focused warning labels for IoT products, however, nothing comparable to Apple in terms of scale or degree has been witnessed thus far. Critics claim that there was not enough user testing before Apple rolled out the changes, however, going public with the update will certainly allow Apple to make improvements based on user feedback.

Read More: Apple’s App ‘Privacy Labels’ Are Here—and They’re a Big Step Forward

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hack May Have Exposed Deep US Secrets; Damage Yet Unknown

December 16, 2020

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails

December 14, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2