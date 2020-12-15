CyberNews Briefs

Ex-Cisco Employee Convicted for Deleting 16K Webex Accounts

15 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh, 31, has pleaded guilty to breaking into Cisco’s cloud infrastructure in 2018 and hacking the Webex collaboration platform to delete Webex accounts. The insider threat case has landed Ramesh at least two years in jail for the hack, which occurred roughly four months from his resignation from Cisco. He allegedly deployed a code from his still-functioning Google Cloud Project Account, which automatically wiped 456 virtual machines hosting WebEx team applications.

Ramesh’s actions cost cisco roughly $1.4 million in remediation costs and caused 16,000 WebEx Teams to lose their accounts for two weeks. Ramesh will pay a $15,000 fine and serve one full year of prison time followed by supervised release contingent on behavior. Ramesh has been charged with intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorization and recklessly damaging Cisco infrastructure.

Read More: Ex-Cisco Employee Convicted for Deleting 16K Webex Accounts

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DHS Among Those Hit in Sophisticated Cyberattack by Foreign Adversaries

December 15, 2020

U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

December 15, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2