China suspected of spying on Americans via Caribbean phone networks

China has allegedly utilized mobile phone networks in the Caribbean to surveil US mobile phone subscribers. This is part of an extensive espionage campaign against the US, according to mobile network security experts. China has exploited old vulnerabilities in the global telecommunications network to conduct active surveillance attacks through telecoms operators. the attacks seem to be allowing China to intercept and track communications of US phone customers.

China likely used state-controlled mobile phone operators to direct signaling messages to US subscribers while they are abroad, a type of command sent by a telecoms operator. This allows operators to locate phones, connect mobile users to each other, and access roaming charges. However, China has been using this legitimate service for malicious intent such as tracking, monitoring, and intercepting sensitive content.

