Intel Agencies Seek to Perfect Biometric Recognition from Drones

14 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The intelligence community is seeking to add biometric identification technology to drones, however, it has faced difficulties when implementing facial recognition on the flying devices. Early experiments show that facial recognition technology’s reliability is highly dependent on lighting, camera position, and environmental factors. These elements are difficult to control at long range, but computer vision developments are sparking hope about new possibilities.

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity recently issues a solicitation for its latest attempt to improve biometrics at the far range. The program is called the Biometric Recognition and Identification at Altitude and Range (BRIAR) program. The goal of the program is to develop software algorithm-based systems that are able to perform whole-body biometric identification from different ranges.

