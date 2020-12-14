Facebook Shutters Accounts Used in APT32 Cyberattacks

Facebook has now shut down accounts and pages operated by two threat actor groups utilizing the platform to spread malware and carry out phishing attacks. The two groups are known to be APT32 in Vietnam, and an unidentified malicious group based in Bangladesh. The social media giant stated that it had removed both groups from the platform, confirming that the two groups were unconnected. Facebook says they targeted users by leveraging very different attack tactics.

According to Facebook, the Vietnamese group APT32 focused on spreading malware to its targets and infecting users’ devices. APT32 is known to have targeted Vietnamese human rights organizations, as well as foreign ones. The Bangladesh-based hackers sought to compromise accounts across platforms and coordinating to get certain pages removed from Facebook.