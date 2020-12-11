Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia Vows ‘Retaliatory Measures’ After Dutch Expel Diplomats For Spying

Moscow has released a statement regarding the expulsion of two Russian diplomats accused by the Netherlands of spying, claiming that retaliatory measures would be enacted. The incident has strained the relationship between the two countries. The Netherlands alleges that two Russians who were working out of the Russian embassy in the Hague were also working for its SVR intelligence service and had been gathering intel on Dutch tech companies.

The claims include that the diplomats were targeting Dutch firms dealing with artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and nanotechnology used for military purposes such as weapons systems. The espionage network has now been expelled from the country as law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the spying incident.

