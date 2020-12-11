CyberNews Briefs

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Targeted in EU Cyberattack

11 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

According to cybersecurity experts, another cyberattack targeting COVID-19 vaccine development has occurred, this time accessing documentation about the vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. Threat actors have been bent on stealing COVID-19 vaccine data, and this marks another breach in a series of efforts by malicious actors to capitalizing on the global pandemic.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) released a brief statement concerning that the attack occurred and ensuring that a full investigation with law enforcement was underway. The EMA stated that more details would be available as the investigation progresses. Pfizer and BioNTech also released a statement, confirming that the two companies’ systems remain secure, ensuring that personal data from patients collected in trials was not at risk.

