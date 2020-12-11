Nvidia and Intel both manufacture and sell advanced computer chips and are now facing heat from lawmakers on their usage by the Chinese government and security forces. The chips are reportedly being used to power a supercomputer that allows China to host and conduct its mass surveillance system. The system is suspected to have contributed or been used to conduct human rights violations on China’s Uighur Muslim ethnic minority group. Due to these allegations, the two tech giants have been pressed by lawmakers on the legality and ethical implications of their business with China.

Rep. Jim McGovern and Sen. Marco Rubio have both written letters expressing their concerns over the chips being used to perpetrate human rights violations and further China’s technological endeavors. The lawmakers are requesting that Intel and Nvidia provide deeper details on the exports, stating that mass surveillance conducted by China has lead to mass internment, forced labor, and other human rights violations.

Read More: Intel, Nvidia Face Questions from Lawmakers on Sale of Supercomputing Chips to China