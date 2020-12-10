UK and EU extend Brexit talks to Sunday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have decided to extend Brexit trade talks until Sunday following an extensive in-person discussion in Brussels. The conversation occurred on Wednesday evening and concluded with the idea that the two entities must find common ground. The future of the UK’s relationship with the EU hangs in the balance.

The EU and the UK have been trying to agree on a trade deal since the Brexit transition period formally ends on the last day of December. According to the two leaders, the entities disagree on three critical points, including fishing rights, the UK’s ability to diverge on EU standards, and the legal oversight of deals.