SideWinder APT Targets Nepal, Afghanistan in Wide-Ranging Spy Campaign

The advanced persistent threat (APT) group SideWinder has allegedly launched a campaign targeting Nepal and Afghanistan. The group has also brought new techniques onboard, creating convincing phishing emails, backdoors, and malicious mobile apps to lure targets into handing over valuable information. The APT is leveraging recent territorial disputes between China, India, Nepal, and Pakistan as clickbait.

SideWinder typically focuses largely on victims in South Asia. The targets of the new campaign include multiple government and military units for Afghanistan and Nepal. this includes the Nepali Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, the Nepali Army, the Afghanistan National Security Council, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defense, and the Presidential Palace in Afghanistan.

