Hackers Raid European Agency for Pfizer Vaccine Docs

Yesterday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) disclosed that they had suffered from a cyberattack in which documents related to covid-19 vaccinations in the UK were compromised. The agency did not comment further on the details of the incident due to the impending investigation. BioNTech offered a few more details, stating that some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate had been unlawfully accessed.

The news comes just days after an IBM report revealed a sophisticated and coordinated phishing campaign against organizations working to help supply the vaccine and the cold chain storage needed to distribute it globally. Sensitive information on vaccines has been highly sought after by hackers from China, Russia, and North Korea. However, it is unclear whether the attack on EMA was nation-state or cybercrime oriented.

