Bill to Boost CBP’s Synthetic Opioid-Detecting Tech Awaits President’s Signature

On Monday, the Senate passed the bipartisan legislation the DHS Opioid Detection Resilience Act with unanimous consent. The bill was first introduced over a year ago by Republican Representative Clay Higgins and other co-sponsors in the House. The legislation dictates what the responsibilities of the Homeland Security Department in combatting the opioid crisis are, tasking them with gauging and helping advance the technology used to detect and seize drugs.

The bill now awaits the president’s signature. Also included in the legislation are more details on how to stop illegal drugs before they arrive in America. The US has been struggling with an opioid crisis for years, which kills more than 100 people by overdose every day. The drugs entering America should be stopped at the source, Higgins claims, through implementing more efficient policies and technology.

