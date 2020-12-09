Two in U.K. Suffer Allergic Reaction to Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine

Two of the first recipients of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the UK have developed an allergic reaction to the concoction, according to the National Health Service. Both victims are recovering well and the adverse response to the injection is not life-threatening. The incident prompted the NHS to issue new guidance advising those with a history of severe allergic reactions against taking the vaccine.

The two people with reactions are both NHS workers, who were vaccinated as part of the first stage in which front-line staff received access. Each worker already carried adrenaline auto-injectors to deal with their severe allergies. The UK is the first country to begin administering the Covid-19 vaccine, beginning the process with priority recipients such as the elderly, residents and staff in nursing homes, and health care staff.

