Humanitarian officials working in the United Nations have claimed they still don’t have access to the Tigray region of Ethiopia, more than a week after Ethiopia and the UN signed a deal to allow aid to enter the region on November 29. Fighting between the Ethiopian government and Tigray has left 100,000 civilians in the crossfire. The Norwegian Refugee Council also expressed their grievances, stating that they were deeply concerned that the humanitarian aid is still blocked, pushing the government to allow UN aid workers into the region to help desperate refugees.

The conflict began on November 4 following months of tensions between Ethiopia and Tigray. Aid trucks have awaited at the borders of Tigray, which hosts 6 million people, unable to enter the country even as residents have become desperate for food, fuel, clean water, and other necessities.

Read More: UN upset that aid still blocked to Ethiopia’s Tigray region