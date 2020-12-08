According to US officials, China is skirting around sanctions placed on North Korea and is no longer trying to hide smuggling activity. The Trump administration believes the move is representative of China trying to help Pyongyang endure the US’s pressure campaign. According to US officials, North Korean vessels have delivered hundreds of coal shipments to China just this year whereas Chinese cargo ships have also been traveling to North Korea, bringing coal back with them.

The State Department stated that movement and trade deals are not disguised or hidden, making it seem like a blatant disregard for US sanctions on North Korea. Satellite photos back up US claims, showing Chinese and North Korean vessels transporting goods back and forth. Last week, a foreign ministry spokeswoman failed to address the issue, calling the sanction-busting claims false accusations.

Read More: Covert Chinese Trade With North Korea Moves Into the Open