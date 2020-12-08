Global RiskNews Briefs

Covert Chinese Trade With North Korea Moves Into the Open

08 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

According to US officials, China is skirting around sanctions placed on North Korea and is no longer trying to hide smuggling activity. The Trump administration believes the move is representative of China trying to help Pyongyang endure the US’s pressure campaign. According to US officials, North Korean vessels have delivered hundreds of coal shipments to China just this year whereas Chinese cargo ships have also been traveling to North Korea, bringing coal back with them.

The State Department stated that movement and trade deals are not disguised or hidden, making it seem like a blatant disregard for US sanctions on North Korea. Satellite photos back up US claims, showing Chinese and North Korean vessels transporting goods back and forth. Last week, a foreign ministry spokeswoman failed to address the issue, calling the sanction-busting claims false accusations.

Read More: Covert Chinese Trade With North Korea Moves Into the Open

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China open to reset in relations with US as Washington announces fresh sanctions over Hong Kong

December 8, 2020

China Stakes Its Claim to Quantum Supremacy

December 7, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2