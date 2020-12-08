CyberNews Briefs

CISA Warns About Iran’s Offensive Cyber Capabilities

08 Dec 2020 OODA Analyst

The CISA recently issued a warning centered on the capabilities of Iranian hackers, advising companies to stay alert in terms of detecting suspicious activity. The alert states that Iran continues to engage in more conventional offensive cyber activities, such as website defacement, distributed denial of service attacks, information theft, destructive malware, and social media influence operations. Iran has greatly increased its cyber capabilities over the past year, allowing it to conduct more destructive and sophisticated attacks.

Thursday’s alert encouraged administrators to also review previously released advisories for more details on Iranian hackers’ techniques and procedures. The warning is particularly important as it comes in the wake of a high-profile assassination last week, in which Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran’s top nuclear scientist, was killed. Iran has attributed the killing to Israel and implied that the US and other western entities are complicit, declaring the killing an act of terrorism.

Read More: CISA Warns About Iran’s Offensive Cyber Capabilities

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The NSA Warns That Russia Is Attacking Remote Work Platforms

December 8, 2020

In Battle Against Hackers, Companies Try to Deceive the Deceivers

December 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2