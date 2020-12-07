UK prepares to give first Covid-19 vaccinations as the world watches

Britain is gearing up to administer the first doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine less than a week after emergency approval. Vaccines will begin in Tuesday in England, Wales, and Scotland whereas Ireland stated that it would begin the process early in the week, however, it is unclear what day. The vaccine administration process is complicated as it must be stored under strict conditions and administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

The process will likely be observed by other countries who will use the UK as a model for their own vaccine administration goals. According to NHS Providers, 50 hospitals across England had already received their vaccine allocations. In total, the UK ordered 4 million doses of the vaccine, which proved a 95% protection rate in trials. Depending on the success of the first round of drug administration, the government has another 36 million doses in process, enough to vaccinate 20 million.